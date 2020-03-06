Double murder defendant released from jail, headed to Hammond

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a man accused of murdering a woman and her son released from jail Friday after granting his attorney's request to continue a trial because a co-defendant agreed to cooperate with the state.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 40, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Monday until his co-defendant — who was arrested and charged late last week — took a plea Friday. They are accused in last year's shooting deaths of Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, in Gary.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano granted requests from Taylor's attorney, John Cantrell, to continue Taylor's trial until April 6 and release Taylor from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires prosecutors to bring a defendant to trial within 180 days if he is in custody.
Despite objections by prosecutors, Pagano ordered Taylor to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor and to not leave his parents' home in the 6200 block of Madison Avenue in Hammond for any reason other than court dates.
Taylor also was ordered not to have any contact with any of the state's witnesses in the case, including a relative who identified him in a doorbell security video.
Taylor isn't the only murder defendant who has been released pending trial under Criminal Rule 4.
Other notable cases include Ronnie E. Major, 49, who was released in July from the Lake County Jail on charges linked to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a state's witness in 2010, and Major's ex-wife, Sheaurice Major, who was released from the Porter County Jail in January 2019 on charges linked to an alleged 2012 murder-for-hire plot in Portage.
Trial dates have not been set in either of the cases, in part because of a change in attorneys representing the Majors.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department said last week it was investigating whether Ronnie Major threatened to kill a Lake County recorder candidate. No charges have been filed in connection with that investigation.
'If he doesn't leave ... we're all fine'
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said after the hearing he was disappointed with the ruling, but he understands Pagano "has a job to do."
Carter said his office intends to prosecute Taylor and wants witnesses in the case to feel safe.
He said he's asked Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to direct police in their jurisdictions to conduct 24/7 surveillance on Taylor's parents' home.
"If he leaves the residence, he's in violation," Carter said. "If he doesn't leave the residence, then we're all fine."
The prosecutor said he didn't think surveillance of Taylor's residence would run afoul of the law, if it were conducted on a public street.
Martinez said he received Pagano's order to release Taylor and was troubled by it in light of other recent cases where defendants who have been released have been charged with new violent crimes.
"While my office requires me to honor the orders of the court, I also have an obligation to protect the public and prevent the unlawful flight from justice of those who stand accused and charged of crimes," Martinez said. "The public's safety and the safety of those persons who may be witnesses is my highest priority.
"While maintaining 24-hour surveillance for an extended amount of time stretches already taxed resources thin, there are instances where the danger to the public and the potential for flight justifies exceptional means, whether it be marked police vehicles, undercover officers, aerial, electronic or any other covert surveillance."
Martinez and McDermott confirmed they had talked, and McDermott said his Police Department would assist with surveillance.
"We're going to do whatever we have to do to maintain the safety of the public," he said.
McDermott said Taylor's release is indicative of a larger problem: "We're letting violent felons out of our jails."
"Basically, in this case, the responsibility is being shifted from the Lake County Jail to the Hammond Police Department and the Lake County sheriff," he said.
McDermott suggested judges are to blame, but when asked about Criminal Rule 4, he said, "I'm not involved in the litigation, so I don't want to pass judgment on any of the lawyers involved."
Co-defendant says Taylor pulled the trigger
Taylor's co-defendant, Nelson E. Gaines, 21, of Indianapolis, admitted in a plea agreement Friday he and Taylor went to Temia Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Street on March 23, 2019, and Taylor went to a back room with Haywood.
Taylor knew Haywood because she had been in a romantic relationship with Taylor's father, Darren Taylor Sr. — an older, married man, witnesses told police. She recently been trying to pull away from the elder Taylor despite requests from the son to get back with him, court records allege.
Gaines told police he heard a gunshot and saw Taylor, who had a black handgun with him, come out of Haywood's backroom concealing an object in his hand. Taylor then went up a staircase, and Gaines heard a boy yell, "No!" and another gunshot, court records allege.
Gaines told police Taylor came back downstairs, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to take a television from the home. Taylor took Haywood's cellphone, ordered Gaines to shut the front door and wipe off any DNA or fingerprints, court documents allege.
Gaines pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony, and could face one to six years in prison at sentencing.
As a result of Gaines' plea, Cantrell requested that Taylor's trial be continued for one to two months to allow him time to investigate and take Gaines' deposition.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Patrick Grindlay and Maryam Afshar objected, arguing Taylor shouldn't have been surprised about Gaines' expected testimony because Taylor knew about Gaines "all along."
Pagano said to Grindlay, "To agree with what you're saying, I have to assume he's guilty." The Constitution requires a defendant be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
In a heated exchange, Pagano asked Afshar if Taylor was "supposed to go out and find this person himself." Afshar said Gaines' identity wasn't known until recently.
"What else was he supposed to do, given he doesn't have the burden of proof?" Pagano asked.
Pagano said if he didn't grant Cantrell's request for a continuance, he likely "would be straight up reversed on error."
'I am bound by the law'
Pagano said he could not grant the continuance while also ordering Taylor to remain jailed.
"I think I would be pretty close to abuse of discretion if I don't grant the continuance," he said. "I am bound by the law that I am sworn to uphold."
He suggested another remedy would be for the state to choose not to call Gaines as a witness. Grindlay and Afshar declined that option.
While making his request that Taylor be released from jail, Cantrell said Taylor's trial already had been continued two times before.
"The state is out of time," he said.
The state requested a continuance of a Nov. 12 trial, and Judge Clarence Murray vacated a Feb. 3 trial in mid-January by declaring an emergency due to the unavailability of a judicial officer to try the case. Pagano and others have been filling in for Murray, who has been out since mid-January for unknown reasons.
After the first two continuances, Murray and then Pagano denied motions filed on Taylor's behalf seeking his release under Criminal Rule 4.
Grindlay objected to Taylor's release, saying the latest continuance was requested by Taylor. There are exceptions under Rule 4 for delays attributed to the defense or a congested court calendar.
Grindlay said he and Afshar were prepared to try the case next week and suggested Cantrell could take Gaines' deposition Friday afternoon.
Cantrell said he prefers to investigate and research a case before conducting a deposition. Pagano said Cantrell had a right to more time so Taylor would not be "tried by ambush."
Grindlay asked for time to calculate Taylor's time in custody, but he and Afshar raised no further argument after reviewing the docket and consulting with Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall.
Cantrell said an April 6 trial date would give him a "suitable" amount of time to prepare. Pagano set a pretrial hearing for April 3.