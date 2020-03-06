Double murder defendant released from jail, headed to Hammond

"While my office requires me to honor the orders of the court, I also have an obligation to protect the public and prevent the unlawful flight from justice of those who stand accused and charged of crimes," Martinez said. "The public's safety and the safety of those persons who may be witnesses is my highest priority.

"While maintaining 24-hour surveillance for an extended amount of time stretches already taxed resources thin, there are instances where the danger to the public and the potential for flight justifies exceptional means, whether it be marked police vehicles, undercover officers, aerial, electronic or any other covert surveillance."

Martinez and McDermott confirmed they had talked, and McDermott said his Police Department would assist with surveillance.

"We're going to do whatever we have to do to maintain the safety of the public," he said.

McDermott said Taylor's release is indicative of a larger problem: "We're letting violent felons out of our jails."

"Basically, in this case, the responsibility is being shifted from the Lake County Jail to the Hammond Police Department and the Lake County sheriff," he said.