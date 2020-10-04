Double slaying case will be Porter County's first jury trial since COVID-19

Once a jury is selected, which is expected to be Tuesday or Wednesday, the evidence portion of the trial will commence back at Bradford's courtroom with new precautions in place, such as limiting attendance to just one family member each for the accused and for each of the victims, according to the court. A couple seats are being set aside for the media and jurors will be kept safely apart in the courtroom.

Face masks will be required at all times except when witnesses are testifying, Bradford has said.

The trial is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday during the next three weeks if needed, the court said.

Allegations of case

Kerner is charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and arson and intimidation, according to court records. He faces up to 65 years in prison on each murder count, 30 years for each robbery count, up to 12 years for arson and two-and-a-half years for threatening a potential witness.

Silva, who has a status hearing scheduled for Monday before Bradford, faces two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Kerner reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.