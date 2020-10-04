Double slaying case will be Porter County's first jury trial since COVID-19

VALPARAISO — A three-week murder trial involving a double slaying will kick off Tuesday, marking the first jury trial in Porter County since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings earlier this year.
The case against 19-year-old Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner will test the county's ability to host trials safely and fairly while faced with the challenge of curbing the further spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus through recommended social distancing and mask wearing.
The groundbreaking approach will kick off first thing Tuesday when Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford hosts jury selection at the Porter County Expo Center rather than at his much smaller courtroom on the fourth floor of the Porter County Courthouse in downtown Valparaiso.
About 150 potential jurors are being called in in an effort to select 12 jurors and two alternates in light of concerns by the defense of bias resulting from pretrial publicity surrounding the high-profile case.
Kerner and his co-defendant, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, are charged with the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, failed in June to convince the court to move the case out of Porter County or bring in a jury from elsewhere. Bradford ruled defense concerns were too speculative and premature to grant the proposed changes.
Once a jury is selected, which is expected to be Tuesday or Wednesday, the evidence portion of the trial will commence back at Bradford's courtroom with new precautions in place, such as limiting attendance to just one family member each for the accused and for each of the victims, according to the court. A couple seats are being set aside for the media and jurors will be kept safely apart in the courtroom.
Face masks will be required at all times except when witnesses are testifying, Bradford has said.
The trial is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday during the next three weeks if needed, the court said.
Allegations of case
Kerner is charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and arson and intimidation, according to court records. He faces up to 65 years in prison on each murder count, 30 years for each robbery count, up to 12 years for arson and two-and-a-half years for threatening a potential witness.
Silva, who has a status hearing scheduled for Monday before Bradford, faces two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Kerner reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, later recanted and said he was in the basement of the home when the killings took place, police said. Silva is accused of helping clean up the shooting scene and seeing Kerner strike Grill.
The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on a gun from the scene determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records state.
Alexis Erin Dearth
Anthony Darnell Esco
Anthony James Squires
Brandy Suzan Castle
Bruce Robert Breyfogle
Cali Walker Donaldson
Calvin Wesley Uylaki
Charles McCloud-Smith
Chelsea White
Craig Walter Viers
Daniel Martin Parks
David Perez Jr.
David Stover
Deandre Trice
Don Clark Coppinger Jr.
Elizabeth May Morris
Gary Norman
Hugo Gallegos-Mendoza
James Harwood
James Ison
Jeffrey Jachim
Johnathan David Johnson
Jose Samano
Joseph James Coleman
Joshua Crawford
Larry Lindley
Laurie Diana Huckaby
Lisa Marie Sabo
Makala Latrice James
Nathan Wesley Parrish
Perla Dalila Sanchez
Richard Timothy Lindzy
Samuel Perry
Scott Anthony Reed
Stephanie Lynn Grdina
Terry West
Wyatt Andrew Blair
Zachary Isaiah Hope
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.