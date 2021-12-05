 Skip to main content
Downtown Griffith tussle ends in arrest, police say
Downtown Griffith tussle ends in arrest, police say

A Griffith squad car is shown in this file photo. 

GRIFFITH — A fight between two women in downtown Griffith gathered a large crowd of observers before officers broke up the scuffle, police said. 

Officers were called around 3 a.m. Dec. 4 to Main Street and Broad Street, said Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin. 

Martin stated that a large crowd had gathered around the disputing women and shattered glass was found at the scene. However, police said no damage reports were made to the surrounding business, so it is unknown what the glass was from. 

One woman involved was taken to a local hospital for complaints of chest pain and the second woman was intercepted by police as she got into a vehicle, and was subsequently arrested. 

The condition of the woman who went to a hospital is unknown. 

Both women will be charged with disorderly conduct, Martin said. 

