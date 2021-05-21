Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead; 'no snitch culture' must end, police chief says

MICHIGAN CITY — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon and one has since died in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue, police said.

The men were standing outside a residence shortly before 1:30 p.m. when an SUV drove by and someone inside began shooting, Michigan City police said.

Both men, ages 23 and 21, were struck by gunfire before the vehicle fled the area, police said.

The 21-year-old, identified by police as Tyrese Morris-Cross, was flown from a local hospital to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he later died from his injuries.

The 23-year-old victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers recovered multiple pieces of evidence from the scene and continue to interview witnesses, according to police.

Police Chief Dion Campbell said, "I applaud the efforts of our department in investigating this homicide. Our supervisors and officers showed great leadership and poise during a senseless act that occurred in broad daylight."