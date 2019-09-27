Drive-by shooting on Borman Expressway injures two; three vehicles struck by bullets

GARY — A rush hour drive-by shooting on the Borman Expressway Friday night sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and saw three vehicles damaged by bullets.
According to Indiana State Police, approximately two dozen shots were fired at approximately 5:27 p.m. from an unidentified, dark colored, crossover-type vehicle primarily into a gray Kia that was traveling Interstate 80/94 westbound in the far left lane near Burr Street in Gary.
Police believe the shooting was targeted at the Kia and not an incident of "road rage."
Two of the four individuals in the Kia were struck by the fusillade of bullets. A 23-year-old man from Gary sitting in the back seat was hit multiple times in the leg, while an 11-year-old from Steger, Illinois, was hit in the leg as the child sat in the front passenger seat, according to police.
Both were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment. The other Kia occupants were not injured.
Police said one bullet each also struck a Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured and neither had any passengers.
State police said its investigation of the incident is ongoing.