Drive sober or get pulled over this Labor Day, police warn

MERRILLVILLE — Police are warning motorists to drive sober or face getting pulled over ahead of Labor Day weekend.
In a news release Friday, the Merrillville Police Department forewarned drivers to avoid consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel during the upcoming holiday weekend.
The warning comes as the department is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization, which includes police officers increasing patrols and showing zero tolerance to anyone who is caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a press release states.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign, which runs through Sept. 6, aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of drunken driving, according to the federal agency's website.
The extra, high-visibility enforcement patrols are funded by NHTSA through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, according to a news release.
"Driving under the influence can have severe, and in some cases, tragic consequences, so we're asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they'll be out celebrating," Merrillville police Cmdr. Kurt Horvath said in a news release.
"These tragedies are preventable, and we don't want to lose anyone this year."
In 2019, the United States reported 36,096 traffic fatalities, according to the most up-to-date data published by NHTSA in August.
Of those fatalities, 28%, or an estimated 10,142 people, were killed in crashes where at least one driver was alcohol impaired, or had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 grams per deciliter, or higher, according to 2019 state alcohol-impaired-driving estimates from NHTSA.
Of the 809 traffic fatalities reported in Indiana in 2019, 26%, or 210 people, were killed in crashes where at least one driver was alcohol impaired, data shows.
"Impaired driving continues to take a terrible toll on our state and nation," Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said in a news release.
"While these overtime patrols are effective and will undoubtedly save lives, we can't enforce our way out of this issue. It's up to everyone to drive sober and make smart choices behind the wheel."
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Motorists who are under 21 years of age with a BAC of .02 or higher can be fined and have his, her or their license suspended for up to a year.
Merrillville police, in a press release, encouraged drivers to find a sober ride home before going out. Anyone who encounters a drunken driver on the road is encouraged to call 911.