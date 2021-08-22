Drive sober or get pulled over this Labor Day, police warn

"These tragedies are preventable, and we don't want to lose anyone this year."

In 2019, the United States reported 36,096 traffic fatalities, according to the most up-to-date data published by NHTSA in August.

Of those fatalities, 28%, or an estimated 10,142 people, were killed in crashes where at least one driver was alcohol impaired, or had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 grams per deciliter, or higher, according to 2019 state alcohol-impaired-driving estimates from NHTSA.

Of the 809 traffic fatalities reported in Indiana in 2019, 26%, or 210 people, were killed in crashes where at least one driver was alcohol impaired, data shows.

"Impaired driving continues to take a terrible toll on our state and nation," Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said in a news release.

"While these overtime patrols are effective and will undoubtedly save lives, we can't enforce our way out of this issue. It's up to everyone to drive sober and make smart choices behind the wheel."