Driver 3 times legal limit during fatal Porter County pond crash, prosecutor says

VALPARAISO — Marcus Wright was about three times the legal limit for drinking and driving when he crashed a vehicle into a pond in Pine Township two weeks ago, resulting in the death of a female passenger and leaving an 18-month-old boy on life support, according to prosecutors.

The details surfaced Friday morning as 32-year-old Wright made an initial appearance before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who set bond in the case at $25,000 surety and $2,500 cash or $5,000 total.

Wright will be required to wear a monitor to watch for alcohol consumption and take part in supervision if released, the judge said.

Wright was told Friday that if he does bond out in Porter County, he would be taken into custody by neighboring LaPorte County on alleged probation violations. His lengthy criminal history there, as well as the seriousness of the new allegations, resulted in Porter County prosecutors requesting a $100,000 cash bond.

Wright told the court his family likely could afford a $5,000 bond. He said his job with an electric company is waiting for him if he is released from custody.

Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on Wright's behalf on felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, OWI causing catastrophic injury and OWI with a passenger who is less than 18 years of age and a misdemeanor OWI charge.

Police said they were called about 4:40 p.m. March 25 to the 1600 block of Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township, where they found a vehicle in a pond.

Witnesses say they saw a man, later identified as Wright, climb out of the driver's side of the vehicle "and yell that he needed help for his baby," according to court records.

Wright then went back into the flipped and submerged vehicle and re-emerged with a woman later identified as 22-year-old Alisa Oman.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig waded into the pond, opened a rear door of the vehicle and located an unsecured child's seat floating beneath the surface of water, charges state. He felt the infant's leg and removed the child from the vehicle and took him to a firefighter waiting on shore.

Oman died as a result of the crash, and the child is reportedly on a breathing machine at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago after being underwater without oxygen for 15 to 17 minutes.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson said Friday it's not clear if the child is going to survive.

Police said an investigation shows the gray 2000 Buick LeSabre was westbound on County Road 1675 North when it failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 625 East/Ardendale Avenue. The vehicle traveled through a residential yard and came to rest upside down and submerged in the pond.

Wright initially refused to identify himself, Oman or the child, charges state. He then identified himself and Oman, and claimed Oman had been driving at the time of the crash.

An attorney status hearing in the case was set for May 13 and a trial on Aug. 29, with preliminary hearings June 10 and July 22.

