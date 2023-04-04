PORTAGE — A 41-year-old Portage man faces a number of charges after leading an officer on a vehicle and foot chase after being nabbed driving with a stolen license plate, Porter County police said.

A county officer said a license plate reading system notified him of the vehicle around 2:14 a.m. Monday in the area of Castle Subaru of Portage along U.S. 12.

When the officer attempted to stop the silver Hyundai Sonata, the driver fled at a high rate of speed west through the neighboring Meijer parking lot and then north on Willowcreek Road where he crashed while attempting to turn west of Lute Road, according to the arrest report.

The driver, later identified as Eric Perez, then fled north on foot and then lied down on the ground before being taken into custody, police said.

"Eric stated he was scared and had a suspended license," police said.

Perez reportedly told police a friend gave him the license plate in question and he denied stealing it.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting, theft, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, reckless driving and possession of paraphrenia, police said.

