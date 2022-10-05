Driver allegedly leads Valpo police on pursuit right back to their department

VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Valparaiso man faces a couple felony counts after allegedly leading police on a chase and then ending it at the local police station, records show.

A Valparaiso officer said he attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Austin Frizzell shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, but Frizzell continued driving and eventually led officers to the department parking lot.

"Austin stated he was scared and felt he should go to the Valparaiso Police Department where he felt comfortable," according to the incident report.

After Frizzell made several irrational statements, including claims about FBI drones following him, police said they noticed he appeared intoxicated and found 7 grams of a plant material in his vehicle.

A urine test returned positive for benzodiazepines and cannabinoids, police said.

Frizzell is charged with felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction within seven years, and misdemeanor OWI charges and possession of marijuana, court records show.