Driver allegedly speeding on raised median in stolen car nabbed by Merrillville police

MERRILLVILLE — An Illinois man, seen speeding on top of a curbed median Wednesday night, faces criminal charges after allegedly leading local police on a vehicle chase into Gary, Merrillville police detective Cpl. Sean Buck said.

The gray 2019 Acura in question was spotted driving on the median around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mississippi Street near 73rd Avenue, Buck said.

"When Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle continued without stopping, committing several traffic violations during the incident," he said. "The vehicle continued north into Gary where it eventually left the roadway in the area of Cleveland St. and Ridge Rd., becoming disabled."

Merrillville police detained a male driver and female passenger, according to Buck.

The driver was identified as Joseph Martell Pointer III.

Police said they learned the Acura had been reported stolen in Evergreen Park, Illinois, and police there were contacted.

"Pointer was transported for medical evaluation and later transported to the Lake County Jail pending charges," Buck said. "The female passenger was released at the scene."