CHESTERTON — A 29-year-old homeless man reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine just prior to leading police on a vehicle and foot chase.

The driver, identified by Chesterton police as Nicholas Lewis, reportedly said he fled out of fear of not having a driver's license.

An officer reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle after spotting it around midnight Sunday near some businesses along Calumet Avenue near downtown Chesterton, the incident report says.

Lewis drove to the Speedway gas station along Ind. 49 and then headed north on the highway to westbound Porter Avenue, police said. After winding his way through Chesterton, Lewis led police back to Ind. 49 where he fled south to westbound U.S. 6 and then to Ind. 149 where he crashed his vehicle.

Lewis fled on foot into a wooded area where officers caught him and took him into custody.

Police said they found several used glass methamphetamine smoking pipes in the vehicle, trash, several electronic devices, jewelry and .22-caliber ammunition.

Lewis reportedly told police he and a female he was with are homeless and were attempting to find a local hotel when spotted by police.

"Nicholas admitted to smoking methamphetamine just prior to me getting behind him on Calumet Road," police said.

He told police he was on probation for an earlier burglary charge, but denied he was planning to burglarize the local businesses when spotted by police, the report says. He also denied stealing the various items found in his vehicle.

Lewis was taken to the Porter County jail and faces two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior offense, reckless driving and criminal recklessness, police said.

