Driver arrested after fleeing, nearly striking cop near abandoned school, police say

GARY — A driver and two passengers were apprehended Sunday after nearly striking an officer's car and leading police on a chase from the site of the abandoned Dunbar-Pulaski Middle School, authorities said.

The 19-year-old woman drove straight at an officer in the building's parking lot as he arrived to the building to investigate a suspicious vehicle, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The officer noticed the vehicle parked in the grass at 7:04 p.m. at the building, at 920 E. 19th Ave. As he was pulling in to investigate, the driver headed straight at him, and he stopped to avoid being struck.

The driver then left the lot without using a turn signal, and the officer followed her trail, Westerfield said.

A chase lasted for nearly 12 minutes and ended when the driver was stopped in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive. There, a front seat passenger immediately fled on foot into a thick brush area while police apprehended the driver and two back seat passengers.

Officers were unable to locate the front seat passenger. They still are working to identify that person.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and felony fleeing, while the two back seat passengers were released.