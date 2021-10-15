 Skip to main content
Driver arrested in Chesterton after attempting to lead chase driving on rims, police say
Indiana State Police

GARY — A chase ensued with the suspect driving on a bare rim on Interstate 80/94 late Friday, police said. 

The driver was arrested in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 26 in Chesterton, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Davonne Barlow.

The chase was sparked at 8:26 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle driving with no wheel on one of the rims on I-80/94 near the Broadway exit in Gary. When a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused and led chase continuing east. 

During the pursuit, a second wheel came off the rim, but the suspect kept driving. 

Tire deflation devices were deployed and the vehicle ended up hitting them. The chase came to an end in Chesterton as the driver pulled over and was subsequently arrested. 

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. 

