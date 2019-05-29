PORTER — A report of a reckless driver Sunday night resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old Chesterton man who allegedly arrived drunk to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, police said.
A witness told police that a driver, later identified as Robert Maddex, drove through the grass and into the parking lot of a church in the area of County Road 1100 North and 11th Street, according to the incident report.
Police said when they approached the vehicle they smelled alcohol and Maddex fumbled with his wallet in an attempt to retrieve his drivers license.
After asking Maddex if he had been drinking, "Maddex replied he was here for an AA meeting," police said. "I again asked if he had been drinking and he said not today. I asked when the last time was and he said yesterday."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
