Driver attempted to steal dog from front yard, police say
Driver attempted to steal dog from front yard, police say

Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

Chesterton Police Department and Town Hall

 Emma Mazurek, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — An attempt was made to steal a dog from the yard of a home in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to police.

A friend of the dog's owner told police he let the white-colored Labrador retriever mix out into the front yard of the home about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

While watching the dog in the fenced-in yard, he saw two men in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with a gold emblem on the front passing by and heard the driver say, "I'm going to stop here so I can take the dog," Chesterton police said.

The vehicle pulled into a neighboring driveway and driver attempted to hide himself along the fence, the man told police. The man at the home stepped outside at that point and the driver asked if the dog was his.

The driver then got back into his vehicle and fled east on Woodlawn, police said.

The driver is described as white, about 5 feet 7 inches in height, heavy set and wearing a green hat, a black and green flannel and loose blue jeans, police said.

