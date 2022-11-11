Driver blamed in fatal Portage crash still hospitalized; investigation could take weeks, cops say

PORTAGE — The driver accused of speeding down Wilowcreek Road this week and causing a six-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Chesterton Middle School teacher is still hospitalized and unavailable to talk to investigators, Portage police are reporting.

"I do not know the severity of his injuries," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said. "Due to medical privacy laws the hospital cannot release that, even to law enforcement, without a court order."

"A medical report (to include toxicology screens) will need to be subpoenaed for investigators to have those test results," he said. "The completion of those medical reports and the process to subpoena them may take several weeks."

The police department's crash reconstruction team have spent the last few days interviewing witnesses, seeking out video surveillance footage from nearby businesses and conducting extensive inspections of the vehicles involved in Tuesday evening's deadly crash, Maynard said.

"Once our investigation is complete the results will be presented to the prosecutor’s office to determine what, if any, charges are appropriate," he said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday his office is also involved in the investigation.

"We are in the process of completing our investigation, which includes accident reconstruction, search warrants for the 'black boxes' and toxicology testing if any," he said.

"Once we have all of the pertinent information, we can evaluate what charges to file," he said. "That would include counts not just related to the death, but for everyone else that was injured in the crash."

Portage police say Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was sitting behind the wheel of a GMC SUV along southbound Willowcreek Road two vehicles back from a red light at Lute Road when her vehicle was struck from behind by a fast-moving 2016 Cadillac SUV.

"The Cadillac struck the GMC with such force that the GMC was shoved into the rear of a third vehicle and all three vehicles continued completely through the intersection and came to rest on the south side of Lute Road," Maynard said.

"In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles," Maynard said. "One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac."

Police said they were called out around 5:45 p.m. and found Thompson dead at the scene.

"The driver of the Cadillac was successfully extricated and taken via medical helicopter for treatment of serious head and internal injuries at a regional trauma center," Maynard said.

A third person sustained minor head injuries, and others involved in the crash complained of pain but did not request medical treatment, he said.