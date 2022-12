Driver busted in high-speed pursuit said he was on way to hospital for medication, Porter County cops say

BURNS HARBOR — A 46-year-old man, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday from Michigan, reportedly told a Porter County officer he fled because he was scared and was trying to get to a hospital to get medication.

Steven Beverly, of Ohio, was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to the incident report.

A Porter County police officer said he responded around 7:47 a.m. Wednesday to the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 1400 North in response to a report of a westbound vehicle pursuit from Berrien County, Michigan, that had entered Porter County.

After seeing the white 2009 Chevrolet Malibu being pursued at a high rate of speed by police, the officer joined in and watched as the driver passed through several red lights and nearly struck several other vehicles, the incident report says.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and took the driver into custody at gunpoint.

Beverly reportedly refused medical treatment and said, "he was scared because he did not know if the original officer who stopped him was a real officer," police said.

Police said they learned Beverly has a warrant for his arrest in Ohio. Taser prongs were found stuck to his jacket, but police from involved jurisdictions said they had no idea of their source.

