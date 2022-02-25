Driver busted with synthetic urine, charged with dodging drug screen, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A police officer said he came across a box of synthetic urine during a traffic stop early Thursday resulting the driver being charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a substance to interfere with drug screening.

The driver, identified as Brendan Black, 23, of Porter Township, also faces a count of driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, Portage police said.

The officer said he was stopped along Old Porter Road at Samuelson Road at 4:31 a.m. Thursday when a white Ford Taurus stopped abruptly on nearby railroad tracks, squealing his tires.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer said he detected a strong odor of marijuana as he approached. A search of a backpack in the vehicle revealed two small bottles containing a yellowish fluid and one box of synthetic urine, police said.

"There were also multiple hand-warming packs in the same pocket as the bottles were found," the officer said.

Black claimed he had the urine for a use other than interfering with a drug screen, the report states.

Police said they destroyed the synthetic urine per department policy after photographing the package.

