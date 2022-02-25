 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Driver busted with synthetic urine, charged with dodging drug screen, Portage police say

Brendan Black

Brendan Black

 Provided

PORTAGE — A police officer said he came across a box of synthetic urine during a traffic stop early Thursday resulting the driver being charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a substance to interfere with drug screening.

The driver, identified as Brendan Black, 23, of Porter Township, also faces a count of driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, Portage police said.

The officer said he was stopped along Old Porter Road at Samuelson Road at 4:31 a.m. Thursday when a white Ford Taurus stopped abruptly on nearby railroad tracks, squealing his tires.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer said he detected a strong odor of marijuana as he approached. A search of a backpack in the vehicle revealed two small bottles containing a yellowish fluid and one box of synthetic urine, police said.

"There were also multiple hand-warming packs in the same pocket as the bottles were found," the officer said.

Black claimed he had the urine for a use other than interfering with a drug screen, the report states.

Police said they destroyed the synthetic urine per department policy after photographing the package.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

