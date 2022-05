Driver charged in police-involved shooting that left him, passenger wounded

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Monday on charges he pinned an East Chicago officer's leg in a car door last year before police shot both him and a woman riding in the car he was driving.

Charles B. Winston, 21, dropped a .45-caliber handgun and 24-round extended magazine after he was shot in the neck, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Winston and his female passenger each were taken to hospitals after the shooting Aug. 11, 2021, at Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue in East Chicago.

Winston was charged Thursday with aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Winston first came to Officer Mitchell Tipton's attention about 9 a.m., when an officer ran the license plate on the vehicle Winston was driving. The plate came back as stolen, but the vehicle to which it was registered didn't fit the description of the vehicle Winston was driving, records state.

Tipton radioed other officers that the driver was attempting to evade him at 148th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

Officers Andres Verduzco and Gustavo Garcia, who was in training, pulled into an open spot at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue in an attempt to block the driver and prevent harm to other drivers, records state.

Verduzco, who was riding in the front passenger seat, put his right foot on the ground as he got out of the patrol car, and Winston accelerated into the door, according to court documents.

Verduzco told a detective with the Lake County Sheriff's Department he ordered Garcia to shoot because he thought me might lose his leg.

When Verduzco saw what he thought might be a child in the backseat, he ordered Garcia to stop shooting, records state.

Tipton arrived on scene, heard six shots and took cover between the doors of his squad, records state.

After the gunfire stopped, Tipton approached the vehicle, ordered the driver to show his hands and saw a firearm magazine in the driver's hand, according to documents.

As Tipton continued to approach, the driver appeared to bring the weapon across his body, so Tipton attempted to shoot but his gun malfunctioned, records state.

Winston then dropped the gun and yelled, "It's down. It's down. I dropped it."

Officers broke a window to pull Winston from the car, and the woman got out on her own, records state.

Winston was convicted in November 2020 of a counterfeiting charge in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to court documents.

Anyone with information about Winston's whereabouts is asked to call Lake County sheriff's detectives at 219-755-3346 or the crime tip hotline at 800-750-2746.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.