Driver claimed deceased passenger was behind wheel in Region pond crash, charges say

VALPARAISO — A Michigan City man seen climbing out of the driver's side of a vehicle that had crashed into a pond in Pine Township tried to convince police the driver was a female passenger, who drown in the crash, according to a newly filed charging document.

"Marcus Wright stated that Alisa (Oman) was driving and that she was driving too fast," the document reads. "Mr. Wright stated that he observed Alisa try to stop at the stop sign but believed that there was an issue with the vehicle's brakes."

Wright, 32, is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, OWI causing catastrophic injury and OWI with a passenger who is less than 18 years of age and a misdemeanor OWI charge, records show.

Oman died as a result of the Friday crash and a 1-year-old boy was last reported in critical condition and on a breathing machine at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago after being underwater without oxygen for 15 to 17 minutes.

Police said they were called about 4:40 p.m. Friday to the crash in the 1600 block of Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township.

A resident of the area said she was in her home "when she observed something big fly by her kitchen window," a charging document reads. She found the vehicle in the pond and watched as a man, later identified as Wright, exited the driver's side door "and yell that he needed help for his baby."

Police said an investigation shows the gray 2000 Buick LeSabre was westbound on County Road 1675 North when it failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 625 East/Ardendale Avenue. The vehicle traveled through a residential yard and came to rest upside down and submerged in the pond.

Another resident of the area reportedly told police he was standing in his garage cooking on a grill when he heard a vehicle coming at what sounded like a high rate of speed. He found the vehicle in the pond and also watched as Wright climbed out of the driver's side door.

Wright then went back into the flipped and submerged vehicle and re-emerged with a woman later identified as Oman. He was repeatedly yelling that his baby was still inside the vehicle, police said.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig waded into the pond, opened a rear door of the vehicle and located an unsecured child's seat floating beneath the surface of water, charges state. He felt the infant's leg and removed the child from the vehicle and took him to a firefighter waiting on shore.

Wright initially refused to identify himself, Oman or the child, charges state. He then identified himself and Oman, and claimed Oman had been driving at the time of the crash.

Police said Wright smelled of alcohol and later testified positive for alcohol consumption and for amphetamines and cannabinoids.

Police also found bruising on Wright's chest that was consistent with a driver's-side seat belt. When confronted with witness statements about him leaving by the driver's side door, Wright denied driving and insisted he exited through the passenger door, police said.

The driver's side seat was found to be in a position inconsistent with Oman's body size, according to the charges.

An autopsy found no traumatic injuries on Oman other than an abdomen/chest abrasion, police said. The cause of her death is listed as asphyxiation secondary to drowning.

Wright's driver's license is suspended, and police said they learned he and Oman had been living on a day-by-day basis at a Michigan City hotel.

An arrest photo is not yet available of Wright. The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

