Driver claiming to be federal agent jailed on impersonating charge, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Chicago man faces a felony count of impersonating a public servant after allegedly pulling out a badge during a traffic stop and attempting to convince the officer he was a federal agent, police said.

A Portage police officer said he attempted to stop a black Chevrolet SUV around 8:30 a.m. Sunday that was speeding westbound on U.S. 20 near Dombey Road when the driver, later identified as Leland Royster, motioned for the officer to follow him.

The SUV eventually pulled over at which time Royster held a badge outside his vehicle window and said he was on his way to work, police said. Not recognizing the badge, the officer asked if Royster was a law enforcement officer.

"Mr. Royster responded, 'Yes, I'm a federal agent,' " police said.

Royster then produced an identification that read "US Extradition Bureau" and said he is contracted through police department and federal agencies to serve warrants and pick up prisoners, according to police.

"I asked Mr. Royster if he was saying that he is a law enforcement officer and again he stated that he has the same arrest powers that I have while working with police agencies," police said.