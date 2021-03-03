Driver claims he fled Portage officers after drinking, but tests fine for alcohol use, police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man who said he led police on a chase into Hobart because he had been drinking tested well below the legal limit for alcohol consumption, according to a police report.

Roger Deering, 49, was taken into custody following the late Tuesday morning incident and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor driving while suspended, Portage police said.

An officer said he began following Deering's pickup truck on County Line Road after noticing him driving at a high rate of speed. The officer said the vehicle crossed the center line three times.

The officer activated his lights, but the vehicle did not slow down, police said. Deering drove into a gas station parking lot, increased his speed and then led police westbound on U.S. 6.

After driving 55 mph, the truck parked at a business in Hobart, where police took him into custody at gunpoint, according to the report.

Deering reportedly told police he drank six or seven beers a couple of hours earlier and did not stop because of the drinking and because he had a suspended license and outstanding warrants, police said.