CHESTERTON — A 44-year-old Michigan City man caught driving nearly 100 mph along a local stretch of U.S. 20, reportedly told the officer he had smoked marijuana purchased in Michigan and was "just driving around," police said.
Porter County police said they caught Charles Angus driving 96 mph in a 55-mph zone along the highway in the area of County Road 225 East at 12:12 p.m. Monday.
When asked why he was driving so fast, Angus reportedly told officer "that he was racing the car next to him," according to the police report.
When the officer asked about the smell of burned marijuana, Angus handed the officer a plastic bag containing the drug, police said. He reportedly told the officer he had smoked three-quarters of a gram of the drug an hour earlier and said he purchased it in nearby Michigan, where it is legal for adults 21 and older.
Angus thought he had given police the pipe he used to smoke the marijuana, but officers found it on the drivers seat of the vehicle.
Angus was taken into custody on a preliminary misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana and a count of reckless driving, police said.
