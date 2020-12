Driver crashes during medical emergency as trooper investigates erratic driving, police say

LOWELL — Police said reporting reckless or erratic driving could save a life, such as in the instance where a trooper was able to assist someone in the midst of a medical emergency.

On Monday afternoon Cpl. Kim Zelnis responded to Interstate 65 near the Lowell exit after a 911 caller reported a pickup truck was driving erratically, according to Indiana State Police.

Zelnis found the vehicle in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver went off the road and ended up crashing into a ditch.

It was then discovered the driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was not impaired, police said.

Emergency medical responders were called to the scene and it was reported that the driver was not injured in the crash. Police said the person is expected to make a full recovery from the medical emergency.

"This is an example of how calling 911 to report erratic driving behavior could save a life," police said.

