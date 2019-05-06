PORTER — Police are looking for a female driver of a white truck or SUV that crashed into fuel pump and then fled Saturday night at Travel America North along U.S. 20.
The incident occurred at 9:47 p.m., police said.
The driver, who is believed to be about 40 years old, drove the vehicle into the fuel pump at the northeast corner of the passenger-vehicle fueling area, police said. The pump was badly damaged, and the fire department was later called out to help address a fuel leak.
Another driver witnessed the incident but was unable to say which direction the white truck/SUV fled, according to police.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
