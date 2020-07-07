You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver crashes into LaPorte High School, police say
alert urgent

Driver crashes into LaPorte High School, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Driver crashes into LaPorte High School

Workers from Paul's Construction survey the damage caused by a pickup truck crashing into LaPorte High School.

 Stan Maddux, The Times

LAPORTE — A driver crashed into LaPorte High School early Monday morning then fled the accident scene on foot, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said. The investigation is ongoing.

“The vehicle was all the way inside,” he said.

According to police, footage from a school video camera shows the collision happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

Brettin said it appears a Ford F-150 pickup truck driving southbound on G Street about 3 a.m. Monday hopped the curb along Sixth Street and crashed through a heavy wood fence surrounding a small playground area.

The vehicle went through an outside wall of glass and brick then came to rest about 100 feet inside the building.

Police were called when school employees reporting for work Monday discovered the damage, Brettin said.

“It was certainly surprising to say the least,” said Mark Francesconi, superintendent of the LaPorte Community School Corp.

Francesconi said the crash occurred where pre-kindergarten classes used to be taught.

Francesconi said there wasn’t much furniture left in that section of the school and he won’t know the full extent of the damage until the insurance carrier assesses the situation.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts