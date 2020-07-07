Driver crashes into LaPorte High School, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A driver crashed into LaPorte High School early Monday morning then fled the accident scene on foot, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said. The investigation is ongoing.

“The vehicle was all the way inside,” he said.

According to police, footage from a school video camera shows the collision happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

Brettin said it appears a Ford F-150 pickup truck driving southbound on G Street about 3 a.m. Monday hopped the curb along Sixth Street and crashed through a heavy wood fence surrounding a small playground area.

The vehicle went through an outside wall of glass and brick then came to rest about 100 feet inside the building.

Police were called when school employees reporting for work Monday discovered the damage, Brettin said.

“It was certainly surprising to say the least,” said Mark Francesconi, superintendent of the LaPorte Community School Corp.

Francesconi said the crash occurred where pre-kindergarten classes used to be taught.