Driver crashes into local I-65 work site, faces repeat OWI charge, police say

A 28-year-old motorist was three times the legal limit for drinking and driving when she crashed into construction equipment along Interstate 65 in Lake County, narrowly missing an Indiana State Police car with flashing lights on, police said.

The driver, identified as Aubrey A. Allee, of DeMotte, did not remember the crash when brought back to consciousness at the scene, according to police.

She was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to jail where she faces felony counts of reckless driving in a work zone and OWI with a prior conviction and two misdemeanor OWI counts, police said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District reported two crashes overnight into Tuesday involving crews filling cracks along I-65.

"Please always be on the lookout for highway workers and work zones, even at night," INDOT said. "Thankfully, no INDOT workers were injured."

The local crash occurred around 3 a.m., police said. The stretch of highway in question was reduced to just the left lane open with trucks using impact attenuators and arrow boards to block the right two lanes where repairs were underway.

"State troopers were also at the locations with their emergency lights activated to alert drivers of the construction project," according to police.

The accused struck one of the impact attenuators with a white 2017 Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing a stationary state police car with its emergency lights on.

The trooper reportedly found Allee not wearing a seat belt and unconscious.

Additional first responders arrived on scene and administered first aid, during which time Allee regained consciousness, police said. She was unaware she had been in a crash.

A preliminary investigation found Allee had been making a lane change from the far left lane to the right where the roadway was closed and struck the attenuator before her vehicle spun into the center median guardrail, according to police.

Troopers believed Allee was intoxicated, and after she refused to voluntarily submit to a chemical test, police said they obtained a warrant and drew blood from the driver. The results came back as .245, or three times the legal limit of .08.

"These operations will continue nightly from approximately 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. through Friday morning this week, so please be on the lookout for roadway crews on I-65 in Lake, Newton, and Jasper Counties!" INDOT said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.