Driver crashes into Portage business and leads police on chase back home to his dad, cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a 23-year-old man crashed into a local tobacco store before leading police on a vehicle and foot chase into the living room of his home as he shouted to his father for help.

Police said they learned shortly before 6 a.m. Monday that someone had driven a vehicle into the Tobacco Kings Vape shop at 2563 Willowcreek Road and fled the area.

An officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Willowdale Road and Central Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, during which time the driver sped off as the officer approached on foot.

The driver, later identified as Robert Eaton of Portage, drove around other vehicles and sped while leading police on a pursuit to his home in the 3300 block of Brown Street, according to the incident report.

Eaton fled his vehicle on foot with the officer in pursuit with weapon drawn, the report says. As the officer grabbed Eaton, he pulled away and entered the house with the officer still in pursuit.

The officer pushed Eaton back outside the house as Eaton screamed for his father, who was inside the living room, police said.

Eaton continue screaming "dad" as officers wrestled with him to place him in handcuffs.

Eaton was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, records show.

The tobacco store sustained structural frame damage and smashed glass, police said. The owner did not think any merchandise had been taken or damaged.

A surveillance video showed a vehicle crash into the business while travelling northeast and then back off and drive away, police said. The driver was not seen exiting the vehicle.