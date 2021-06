Driver dead after being thrown from vehicle on toll road, police say

PORTAGE — A driver not wearing a seatbelt died Sunday afternoon when he lost control and was thrown from his vehicle along a local stretch of the Indian Toll Road, Indiana State Police said.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was travelling westbound along the toll road around 3 p.m. when he attempted to move from the right to left lane and lost control of his 2014 Jeep Compass.

"The vehicle drove onto the inside shoulder and began to roll several times in the center median," police said in a news release. "During the rollover, the driver was ejected. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof on top of the driver."

Several witnesses stopped and helped remove the vehicle from on top of the driver, police said.

The driver was conscious and alert before Portage Emergency Medical Services arrived, according to police. Life saving measures had to be performed while transporting the driver to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where he died from his injuries.

An adult male passenger, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured, police said.

