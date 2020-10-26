Driver dead after car leaves road, flips into drainage ditch

LAPORTE — A 33-year-old Michigan City man died Saturday morning after his vehicle left the road in rural Springfield Township, struck a concrete culvert and rolled upside down into a water-filled drainage ditch, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

"The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and partially submerged," police said.

Police said the driver and lone occupant of the silver 2004 Volkswagen was Robert Comer.

Toxicology test results are pending.

A crash investigation determined that Comer's vehicle was traveling west on County Road 675 North when, for an unknown reason, it drove left of center and off the south side of the road, where the collision occurred west of Ind. 39, police said. Police were called to the scene at 7:44 a.m. Saturday.

Comer was found dead at the scene, police said.

