Driver dead after truck strikes pole, tree and then rolls, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 32-year-old LaPorte man died early Wednesday when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree before rolling over and colliding with a fence, LaPorte County police said.
Matthew L. Moore was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, said police, who were called out shortly before 3 a.m.
An investigator determined that the black 2020 Chevrolet truck was travelling north on Hitchcock Street when it crossed the center line and left the west side of the roadway, police said. Police were called out to the area north of Earl Road.
Moore was the only occupant in the vehicle. Toxicology test results are pending, police said.
The Michigan City police and fire departments assisted in the call, as did LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and county coroner's office.
