Driver dies following Dan Ryan shooting, identified by medical examiners

CHICAGO — A driver died after suffering life-threatening injuries in a shooting last week on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Antonio Hogan, 26, was declared dead at 4:46 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's records. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, the medical report states.

Illinois State Police said Hogan was most recently from Atlanta, Georgia but previously lived in Chicago.

At 7:40 p.m. June 2, police responded to a shooting in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at West 33rd Street.

Hogan was transported to a local hospital, along with his 27-year-old passenger from Austin, Texas, who suffered a medical emergency, Illinois State Police said.

Shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling north in the express lanes, striking Hogan in the head, police said.

Hogan then pulled over to a righthand shoulder. The shooting is under investigation by state police.

All local and express lanes in the area were shut down temporarily. Anyone with more information was urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

