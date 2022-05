Driver dies in crash with semi on U.S. 30, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a semitrailer and passenger car, police said.

At 1:29 p.m. Thursday first responders were called to a crash in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 375 West in rural Union Township, said Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Ben McFalls.

Police investigations showed that a 2019 Subaru was heading east on U.S. 30 near County Road 375 when the vehicle drove off the road for unknown reasons.

The vehicle crossed the grass median and then drove into the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, where it was hit by a semi on the driver's side.

Police said the driver of the Subaru, who has not yet been identified, was dead at the scene. The semi driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Porter County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Team is continuing the investigation.

"We ask the community to please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," McFalls said.

