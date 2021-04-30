Driver downs basketball hoop while fleeing cops; pills, body armor found inside car, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A pursuit mid-Thursday involving led Lake County police ended when the driver of a Buick drove into a basketball hoop, causing it to fall onto the car, then was arrested after a brief chase on foot, authorities said.

Police recovered about 30 grams of suspected Alprazolam and a metal-plated ballistic vest from inside the Buick. Its driver, a 19-year-old Cedar Lake man, was being held at Lake County Jail, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.

The pursuit stemmed from an attempted traffic stop about 2:35 p.m. at U.S. 30 and Broadway. Police noticed the Buick had an expired license plate and the plate was not registered to the vehicle, Jones said.

As two officers began to approach the Buick on foot, the driver fled, prompting police to follow him northbound on Broadway.

During the chase, the driver traveled north in the southbound lanes of Broadway and disregarded a traffic signal on East 73rd Avenue before speeding south onto Marshall Street, Jones said.

The driver led police to a home in the 7300 block of Marshall Street, where he struck landscaping blocks, then headed across the street and slammed into a basketball hoop.