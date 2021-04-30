Driver downs basketball hoop while fleeing cops; pills, body armor found inside car, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A pursuit mid-Thursday involving led Lake County police ended when the driver of a Buick drove into a basketball hoop, causing it to fall onto the car, then was arrested after a brief chase on foot, authorities said.
Police recovered about 30 grams of suspected Alprazolam and a metal-plated ballistic vest from inside the Buick. Its driver, a 19-year-old Cedar Lake man, was being held at Lake County Jail, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.
The pursuit stemmed from an attempted traffic stop about 2:35 p.m. at U.S. 30 and Broadway. Police noticed the Buick had an expired license plate and the plate was not registered to the vehicle, Jones said.
As two officers began to approach the Buick on foot, the driver fled, prompting police to follow him northbound on Broadway.
During the chase, the driver traveled north in the southbound lanes of Broadway and disregarded a traffic signal on East 73rd Avenue before speeding south onto Marshall Street, Jones said.
The driver led police to a home in the 7300 block of Marshall Street, where he struck landscaping blocks, then headed across the street and slammed into a basketball hoop.
The driver exited the vehicle while it was still in drive and ran southeast behind houses on Marshall Street, Jones said. Meanwhile, an officer ordered a passenger to shift the car into park while another officer chased the driver on foot.
Police apprehended the driver in front of a home in the 7300 block of Marshall Street.
Officers were later led to an area in the 8000 block of Broadway, where a passenger told them the driver had instructed them to toss three bags of pills, later determined to be suspected Alprazolam, Jones said.
Two passengers, a 16-year-old boy and 29-year-old woman, were both released.
Police did not specify what charges the driver could face.