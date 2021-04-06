 Skip to main content
Driver ejected, airlifted after collision with semi in Porter, officials say
First responders were called to a crash with injuries at noon Tuesday at the two-way stop intersection of West Oakhill and Wagner roads.

 Provided by the Chesterton Fire Department

PORTER — A driver was ejected after a truck collided with a semitrailer hauling garbage at an intersection, firefighters reported.

First responders were called to a crash with injuries at noon Tuesday at the two-way stop intersection of West Oakhill and Wagner roads, according to Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig.

Firefighters reported that a pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Oakhill Road when it struck the side of the semi, which was driving southbound on Wagner Road.

The driver of the truck was ejected and suffered serious injuries, Craig said. He was reported to be conscious at the scene of the wreck and was airlifted by a helicopter from the University of Chicago Medicine Aeronautical Network.

The National Parks Service set up a landing zone for the helicopter at Indiana Dunes National Park headquarters.

Due to hydraulic fluid leaking from the semi onto the ground, Chesterton firefighters worked to clean up the leakage of chemicals.

First responders from Burns Harbor, Northwest Health-Porter EMS, Porter, Chesterton and Indiana State Police responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared by Porter Fire Department as of 1:37 p.m.

