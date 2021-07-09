 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver ejected in highway crash, police say
alert urgent

Driver ejected in highway crash, police say

Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

CHICAGO — Traffic along the Dan Ryan Expressway was disrupted after a motorist lost control of her vehicle and it overturned at the 71st Street slip ramp, Illinois State Police said.

The 22-year-old Chicago woman was travelling northbound on the highway on the slip ramp shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and her vehicle overturned, police said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts