Driver ejected in highway crash, police say

CHICAGO — Traffic along the Dan Ryan Expressway was disrupted after a motorist lost control of her vehicle and it overturned at the 71st Street slip ramp, Illinois State Police said.

The 22-year-old Chicago woman was travelling northbound on the highway on the slip ramp shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and her vehicle overturned, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

