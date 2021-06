Driver evades police after crashing stolen car involved in pursuit, official says

HAMMOND — The driver of a white Honda Fusion led police on a chase that ended with a crash in Gary early Thursday after Hammond's license plate reader system flagged the vehicle as stolen, an official said.

A Hammond officer checked the area and located the stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of Michigan Street, he said.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda sped off. Hammond police terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the Honda, Kellogg said.

About 2 a.m., Gary police found the Honda in the area of West 11th Avenue and Clark Road, police said.

Hammond officers responded, and the area was checked with a K-9, but no suspects were located, Kellogg said.

The incident remains under investigation, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.