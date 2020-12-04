 Skip to main content
Driver faces felony OWI after crash sends 1 to hospital
Driver faces felony OWI after crash sends 1 to hospital

Kiven Francis

Kiven Francis

 Provided

LAPORTE — A 57-year-old man faces a felony operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly colliding with the rear end of another vehicle, sending a passenger in the other car to the hospital with an upper body injury, police said.

Kiven Francis, of LaPorte, faces the felony count involving a prior OWI conviction, LaPorte County police said.

The other driver, a 56-year-old LaPorte woman, said she was stopped westbound on Ind. 2 at Fail Road when her vehicle was struck from behind.

A 66-year-old man in her car was injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Francis blamed the collision on glare from the sun and said he did not see the other vehicle in time to stop before the collision.

Following an investigation at the scene, Francis was taken into custody and was given a $1,055 cash-only bond at the county jail, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

