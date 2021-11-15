Driver flees after head-on crash in wrong lanes of I-94, state police say

HAMMOND — A wrong-way driver along a local stretch of Interstate 94 overnight caused a head-on collision and then fled after jumping into another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

The unknown driver was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway in the area of Indianapolis Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. when colliding head-on with a second vehicle, police said.

A third vehicle also wound up in the crash, but police said there were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

