Driver flees after head-on crash in wrong lanes of I-94, state police say
alert urgent

Indiana State Police stock

Indiana State Police car in this file photo.

 File

HAMMOND — A wrong-way driver along a local stretch of Interstate 94 overnight caused a head-on collision and then fled after jumping into another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

The unknown driver was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway in the area of Indianapolis Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. when colliding head-on with a second vehicle, police said.

A third vehicle also wound up in the crash, but police said there were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

