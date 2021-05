Driver flees Lake County officers, crashes in ditch in Valpo, police say

VALPARAISO — A driver fleeing Lake County police traveled several miles before crashing along U.S. 30 Valparaiso, police said.

A massive chase reportedly went past the Walmart near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ind. 49. in Porter County.

Valparaiso Police Department Capt. Joe Hall said police in Valparaiso were just assisting the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which originated the pursuit before entering city limits.

"My understanding is the chase ended when the driver crashed in a ditch on the side of the road," he said.

Police set off tire-deflating devices to try to end the high-speed chase. Hall said the vehicle came to rest in a ditch by the Pilot gas station just east Ind. 49.

Calls to the Lake County Sheriff's Department were not immediately returned.

Check back with nwi.com for more on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.