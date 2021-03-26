 Skip to main content
Driver flown to trauma center following head-on crash, police say
Driver flown to trauma center following head-on crash, police say

Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — A motorist was flown out to a trauma center in South Bend after crossing the center line along U.S. 12 and crashing head-on into a semi truck, police said.

"Witnesses reported observing the Buick driving erratically just prior to impact," according to Michigan City police.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along the highway at Sheridan Avenue, police said.

The driver of the 2006 Buick Rendezvous was westbound along U.S. 12 at a high rate of speed when it collided with the eastbound truck, according to police.

Police said they arrived on scene to find the driver of the car and passenger trapped inside. The driver was in immediate need of advanced medical care for life-threatening injuries and was flown to South Bend.

The passenger was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver of the truck, who received non-life-threatening injuries, tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to police.

"At this time the investigation remains ongoing and police have not yet ruled out the possibility that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor," according to the department.

Response to the crash closed the roadway for five hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Capt. Jeff Loniewski or Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

