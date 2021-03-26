Driver flown to trauma center following head-on crash, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A motorist was flown out to a trauma center in South Bend after crossing the center line along U.S. 12 and crashing head-on into a semi truck, police said.

"Witnesses reported observing the Buick driving erratically just prior to impact," according to Michigan City police.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along the highway at Sheridan Avenue, police said.

The driver of the 2006 Buick Rendezvous was westbound along U.S. 12 at a high rate of speed when it collided with the eastbound truck, according to police.

Police said they arrived on scene to find the driver of the car and passenger trapped inside. The driver was in immediate need of advanced medical care for life-threatening injuries and was flown to South Bend.

The passenger was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver of the truck, who received non-life-threatening injuries, tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to police.

"At this time the investigation remains ongoing and police have not yet ruled out the possibility that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor," according to the department.