Driver found asleep in running vehicle faces felony drug charges, Portage police say

Christopher Judson

Christopher Judson

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Hebron man faces a couple felony counts after police said they found him asleep in his running vehicle with marijuana, methamphetamine, pills and paraphernalia inside.

Portage police said they were called out shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday to the Speedway gas station in 5000 block of Central Avenue and found a man inside a vehicle at the pumps hunched over and sleeping.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"The car was in park and still running, and all the windows appeared heavily fogged," police said.

The officer said he was told the man had been parked at the pump for about an hour.

An officer began knocking on one of the vehicle's windows and after several attempts to wake the occupant, Christopher Judson awoke, shut off the vehicle and stepped out, police said.

Judson, who appeared intoxicated, reportedly admitting to having consumed a few beers, but denied some of the drugs in the vehicle were his.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of possessing a legend drug and possessing methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

