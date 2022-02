Driver found dead in fiery semi rollover, police say

GARY — A man was found dead following a fiery semitrailer crash in Gary.

First responders were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday night to Spencer Street and U.S. 12 in Gary, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A rolled over semi was found on fire at the scene.

The fire department extinguished the flames and found a man dead inside of the semi.

Police determined the semi was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 when it drove off the roadway, struck a utility pole and caught fire. It was a single-vehicle crash and no other injuries were reported.

Lake County Sheriff’s Reconstruction Unit and Indiana State Police are assisting Gary Police Department in the investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by officials, pending family notification.

