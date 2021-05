Driver found lying on ground next to crash, airlifted to trauma center, police say

PORTAGE — A crash victim was airlifted after being found next to a vehicle that had wrecked into a tree in a Portage neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m. first responders were called to a report of a crash in the area of U.S. 20 and Willowcreek Road, according to the Portage Police Department.

A Portage Fire Department battalion chief located the crash, which was actually near Old Porter Road and Willowcreek Road.

A single vehicle with heavy damage to its front end was found crashed into a tree. The driver was found lying in the grass near the vehicle, police said.

Because of the nature of the driver’s injuries, first responders requested a medical helicopter to airlift the patient to a trauma center. The crash investigation is ongoing.

