{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Hammond man accused of displaying a handgun during a road rage incident was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of carrying the weapon without a license, police said.

Jose Cruz told police he had taken the 9mm handgun from the center console of his vehicle and handed it to his girlfriend to place under the passenger seat, according to the incident report.

"He said he never pointed the gun at anyone," police said.

Police said another motorist contacted them around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 claiming that the driver of a vehicle, later determined to be operated by Cruz, had displayed a handgun during a road rage incident in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Swanson Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle followed Cruz and led police to stop him along Porter-Lake County Line Road, north of U.S. 20.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

After removing Cruz and a female from their vehicle and locating a handgun, police learned the other motorist wanted to remain anonymous and could not be contacted for details.

The woman travelling with Cruz reportedly told police that when the other vehicle cut off their vehicle, Cruz honked his horn and the two drivers began a verbal dispute. She said when the other driver tried to get them to pull over, Cruz "held up his gun to show the other driver but did not point it at the other driver," police said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.