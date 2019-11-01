PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Hammond man accused of displaying a handgun during a road rage incident was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of carrying the weapon without a license, police said.
Jose Cruz told police he had taken the 9mm handgun from the center console of his vehicle and handed it to his girlfriend to place under the passenger seat, according to the incident report.
"He said he never pointed the gun at anyone," police said.
Police said another motorist contacted them around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 claiming that the driver of a vehicle, later determined to be operated by Cruz, had displayed a handgun during a road rage incident in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Swanson Road, police said.
The driver of the vehicle followed Cruz and led police to stop him along Porter-Lake County Line Road, north of U.S. 20.
After removing Cruz and a female from their vehicle and locating a handgun, police learned the other motorist wanted to remain anonymous and could not be contacted for details.
The woman travelling with Cruz reportedly told police that when the other vehicle cut off their vehicle, Cruz honked his horn and the two drivers began a verbal dispute. She said when the other driver tried to get them to pull over, Cruz "held up his gun to show the other driver but did not point it at the other driver," police said.
Amy Lynn Loney
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904369
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Ann Marie Johnson
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904427
Charges: Felony, Exploit of a Dep.Or
Bernard Lamont Parks
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904383
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Brian James Sternberg
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Lowell Booking Number: 1904373
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Charles Allen Custin
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 52 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1904382
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Daniel Joseph Robertson
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904388
Charges: Felony, Weapons/ALT, REM, OB
Dominique Ponce de Leon
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904422
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Dominique Steven Bray
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904439
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Dylan Ray Wedel
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904394
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Erik Osvaldo Garcia
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Riverside, California Booking Number: 1904363
Charges: Felony, Dealing MJ/Hash/Salv
Everitt Ervin McMillin
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904397
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Gregory Alan Robinson
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Eau Claire, Wisconsin Booking Number: 1904418
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Harry William Kuehl
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904392
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Jacques Baily Campbell II
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904374
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Jason Lee Jackson
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904381
Charges: Misdmeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jason Matthew Yakel
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904376
Charges: Felony, Invasion of Privacy
Jennifer Leigh Lusinski
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904391
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Joshua Corey Stowers
Arrest date: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1904399
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Julie Ann Biella
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Age: 51 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904434
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Keon Martinique Smith
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Riverdale, Illinois Booking Number: 1904419
Charges: Felony, Battery by Bodily Wa
Kristy Nicole Zapata
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904420
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior/Pass Le
Loren Leanard Johnson
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 85 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904387
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Marcus Isaiah Kirk
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904433
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/Con
Mario Eugene Smith Jr.
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904361
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Michael Louis Obregon
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 1904359
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Miguel Gameros-Gonzalez
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Colton, California Booking Number: 1904357
Charges: Felony, Dealing MJ/Hash/Salv
Neal Matthew Molengraft
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904403
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nelson Ramel Perkins
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904358
Charges: Felony, Weapons/Carry Handgun
Nicholas Robert George
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Ripon, California Booking Number: 1904371
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nichole Lynn Robinson
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Taylor, Wisconsin Booking Number: 1904406
Charges: Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine
Ralph Everett Gentry
Arrest date: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 1904390
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
Raymond Calivin Smith III
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904425
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Ronald Stephen Mack
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Age: 52 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904438
Charges: Felony, Fraud
Ronald Wade Furst
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 54 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904379
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Terry Allan Edmonds
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 61 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904375
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Cocaine
Tiffiny Renee Brink
Arrest date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904367
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Schedule
Timothy George Susoreny
Arrest date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904370
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
William Daniel Udchitz III
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904445
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Schedule
