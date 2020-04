Driver had seizure before crashing truck into Region elementary school, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The driver who crashed his pickup truck into Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center Sunday night likely suffered a seizure behind the wheel, according to a police report.

East Chicago firefighters arrived at 8:59 p.m. Sunday to 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report for a crash.

According to a crash report, the driver, age 23 of East Chicago, was traveling west on the outer lane in the 400 block of U.S. 12 when he ran off the road, striking the south wall of the Carrie Gosch school with his truck head on.

The brick barrier wall bears the school's name. The cost of damages is estimated between $10,000 and $25,000, police said.

Large pieces of bricks could be seen on the vehicle hood and the windshield was shattered the night of the crash.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported by ambulance due to his seizures, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.