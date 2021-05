Driver identified in fatal crash

KENTLAND — The 39-year-old woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning about a mile south of South Newton High School has been identified by police as Jessica Lynn Bailey, of Kentland.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers responded at 6:24 a.m. to the reported crash at County Road 1400 South and County Road 50 East, Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

A preliminary investigation determined the SUV was eastbound on County Road 1400 South when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, police said. The vehicle also impacted a bridge on County Road 50 East, Cothran said.

Bailey was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

"The crash remains under investigation at this time," according to police.

