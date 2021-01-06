Driver identified in fatal Portage train collision

PORTAGE — A Chicago man has been identified as the motorist killed Tuesday night when his vehicle was struck by a train in the area of U.S. 20 and Porter-Lake County Line Road, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Demetrius Parrish, 29, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Portage police, Portage firefighters and Gary police responded to the wreck at 8:24 p.m., officials said.

An eastbound train struck the passenger car, Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan said.

Investigators believe the driver was going around the crossing gates when the train struck them, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The crash forced the temporary closing of the road at the railroad tracks just north of U.S. 20, officials said.

Westerfield urged anyone with more information to contact the Gary Police Traffic Division at 219-881-1271.

