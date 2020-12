Driver identified in fatal U.S. 12 crash near Chesterton

CHESTERTON — A 30-year-old Michigan City woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the area of U.S. 12 and Tremont Road, just east of the South Shore train station, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The deceased was identified by the coroner Wednesday morning as Sarah Jensen.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the crash site at 9:22 p.m. and found that Jensen was the only occupant in the Chevrolet truck, the coroner's office said.

The crash is under investigation.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police and Porter fire assisted at the scene.

