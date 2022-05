Driver identified in fatal U.S. 30 crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Wheatfield man has been identified as the motorist who died after being struck Thursday afternoon by a semitruck along a local stretch of U.S. 30, Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes said.

Steven Prentice was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along the highway in the area of County Road 375 West, officials said.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation," Dykes said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Porter County police said they were called at 1:29 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash and learned a 2019 Subaru passenger car was eastbound on U.S. 30 when it left the road for an unknown reason, traveled across the grass median into the westbound lanes and was struck on the passenger side by a semitruck.

"The driver of the semi was transported for minor injuries," police said.

The county police crash reconstruction team is investigating.

